Mortgage applications surged in September, average rate rose

The average mortgage interest rate rose in September to 2.57 percent from 2.53 percent in August, according to Fincentrum Hypoindex.

Despite higher rates, the number of applicants surged as people sought to get mortgages before tougher lending guidelines came into effect on October 1.

Under the new guidelines set by the Czech National Bank, a borrower should not be eligible for a loan greater than nine times their annual net income or have to spend over 45 percent of their monthly net income to service the debt.