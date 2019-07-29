More than half of Czechs dissatisfied with state of judiciary

More than half of Czechs are dissatisfied with the work of the courts and state attorneys, according to the results of a survey conducted by the STEM polling agency.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said they were not happy with the present state of the judiciary and 32 percent of respondents said it needed radical reform.

Older people, and in particular small and mid-sized entrepreneurs, expressed dissatisfaction particularly with the slow pace of Czech courts, while younger people were inclined to be more tolerant in their judgement.