More than a quarter of Czechs worked on improving their computer skills in 2018

More than a quarter of Czechs developed their computer skills last year, with self-study being the most popular method, according to an analysis by the Czech Statistics Office released on Monday. The country ranks sixth in the EU28, eight points ahead of the average score, which lies at 20 percent. Finland dominates the ranking with 64 percent of its population between the ages of 16 to 74 improving their computer skills.

In the Czech Republic the percentage of those cultivating their information and communication technology skills depends on the age group. Among16 to 24-year-olds it is every second individual.