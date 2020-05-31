More than a half of Czech adult cyclists do not use helmets, study finds

Some 56 percent of adults in the Czech Republic and 13 percent of children do not wear a helmet when cycling, according to a new analysis conducted by the Transport Research Centre in Brno. The latter number is particularly alarming given the fact that not wearing a helmet among cyclists below the age of 18 is illegal.
The author of the analysis, Kateřina Bucsuházy, says that the head is the most likely place of injury on the cyclist's body in case of an accident and that if a cyclist wears a helmet their likelihood of an injury statistically decreases by 28 percent.
