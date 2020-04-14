More than 5,000 Czechs repatriated in last three weeks

In the last three weeks the Czech Republic repatriated more than 5,000 Czech nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus crisis, Czech Radio reported citing Foreign Ministry sources.

2,800 people were repatriated on special flights, 2,400 by road. In cooperation with EU partners the Czech authorities also helped 700 citizens of EU member states to return home.

The Czech government released more than 100 million crowns for the repatriation effort with the ministry contributing 700 euro to the cost of the return trip for each passenger.

The last repatriation flight organized by the Czech Foreign Ministry in cooperation with the Embassy of South Korea brought home 329 Czechs and 35 other Europeans from Australia and New Zealand today.