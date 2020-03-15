More than 200 confirmed coronavirus cases to date

Saturday saw the highest rise in confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic yet, according to the Czech News Agency. The number of cases increased by 39 in the course of Saturday and further by 25 during the night from Saturday to Sunday. Saturday also saw the highest number of individuals tested for the coronavirus in the country so far, reaching 971 tests.

Two thirds of those diagnsoed were infected abroad, one third within the Czech Republic. The most common source of infection is Italy, with 74.5 percent of people who tested positive in Czechia having contracted the disease there.