More shops and services reopen around the country

More shops and services reopened around the country on Monday within a phased-out easing of the government-imposed coronavirus restrictions.
Shops the size of up to 2,500 square meters that have their own entrance and are not located in large shopping centres are free to reopen, under strict hygiene conditions, as are driving schools, gyms and fitness centres, although without the use of showers and changing rooms.
The Prague Zoo also reopened to visitors on Monday, although tickets are only available online.
The government will also reportedly debate the possibility of speeding up the reopening of pubs, cafes and restaurants. According to the present timetable pubs cafes and restaurants with outdoor spaces can reopen on May 11, indoor spaces as of May 25.
