More SAS flights to and from Prague cancelled

Daniela Lazarová
02-05-2019
The Scandinavian airline SAS has announced it is cancelling another 280 flights on Thursday due to a drawn out pilot strike which has already affected 300,000 passengers.

The cancellations include scheduled flights from Prague to Stockholm. A decision on an afternoon flight from Copenhagen to Prague has not yet been announced. Passengers have been advised to keep informed about developments on flysas.com.

 
 
