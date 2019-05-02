More SAS flights to and from Prague cancelled

The Scandinavian airline SAS has announced it is cancelling another 280 flights on Thursday due to a drawn out pilot strike which has already affected 300,000 passengers.
The cancellations include scheduled flights from Prague to Stockholm. A decision on an afternoon flight from Copenhagen to Prague has not yet been announced. Passengers have been advised to keep informed about developments on flysas.com.
