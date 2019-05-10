More rotten meat found at SAPA Vietnamese market

Hygiene officers confiscated more than 80 kilograms of rotting meat at the SAPA Vietnamese market on Friday, the ctk news agency reported.

The contaminated deliveries included dried fish and beef, frozen poultry and eggs that contained embryos, a state in which they cannot be sold for human consumption. None of the products had any kind of certificate of origin.

Due to frequent malpractices of this kind the SAPA market is kept under close surveillance. In December of last year hygiene officers discovered not only rotten meat but a number of illegal meat warehouses that failed to adhere to the set norms.