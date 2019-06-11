More protests against Babiš to take place outside Prague

More protests against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš are planned for outside Prague on Tuesday evening. The demonstrations will take place in Brno, Ostrava, Plzeň and other regional centres and towns. They are organised by the group Million Moments for Democracy, which last Tuesday drew an estimated 120,000 people to the capital’s Wenceslas Square.

Million Moments for Democracy say that by appointing Marie Benešová as minister of justice Mr. Babiš is seeking to influence a criminal case against him. They are demanding her removal and the safeguarding of an independent judiciary.

Another demonstration is planned for Prague’s Letná Plain on Sunday June 23.