More protective gear to arrive on Saturday

More respirators and face masks are expected to arrive from China in the course of Saturday.

A China Eastern plane carrying seven million facemasks is expected to arrive at Václav Havel Airport at around midday and a heavy freight plane loaned from Ukraine should arrive at Pardubice airport this evening with 100 tons of masks, respirators and coronavirus tests.

The deliveries have cost the Interior Ministry 1.5 billion crowns so far.

The projection is that with every new week that the epidemic lasts the country will spend another billion crowns on medical equipment.