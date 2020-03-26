More Czechs with Covid-19 die, 10 have recovered

Three people passed away after being diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, bringing the total tally up to six. All of the deceased had either pre-existing conditions or where of an advanced age.

An 83-year-old man passed away in Prague's Na Bulovce hospital in the early morning hours, followed by an 88-year-old from the Central Bohemian region. The sixth patient, who was interned at Prague's Thomayer hospital, died while also suffering from advanced stages of heart failure, Czech Radio reports.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 1,654 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in the Czech Republic. Ten patients have fully recovered.