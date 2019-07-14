More Czechs digging their own wells

As a result of frequent summer droughts in recent years and increasing number of Czechs are requesting permission to dig or renew their own wells, the ctk news agency reports, citing local authorities.

For instance the city of Tabor, in south Bohemia, has received 88 such requests from the start of the year, compared to 47 in the same period last year; Kladno has received 47 requests whereas it had just one last year.

Moreover local authorities admit the number could be much higher because due to red tape the approval process takes months and many people have started digging wells without waiting for permission.

During extended periods of drought some towns have limited water consumption to 100 litres per day.