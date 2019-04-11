More Czech policemen to assist in guarding Serbia’s border

Ruth Fraňková
11-04-2019
The Czech Republic will reinforce its police presence in Serbia by another five men, Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said after meeting his Serbian counterpart Nebojsa Stefanovic in Belgrade on Thursday.

Czech police have been assisting Serbia in guarding its border with Bulgaria since 2016 as part of an ongoing operation to fight illegal migration. As of this June, there will be 20 Czech policemen helping to secure Serbia’s border.

