More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday

Three more cases of coronavirus have been detected in the Czech Republic after tests at the National Reference Laboratory on Wednesday, news site denikn.cz reports.

The first concernes a mother of two from Prague 6 who orginially tested positive for the presence of COVID-19 after taking a private test. She was transefered to Prague's Na Bulovce hospital and the results of the original test have now been confirmed officially by Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula. However, he told Czech Radio that test results regarding new samples taken from her after she was addmitted to the hospital are still pending.

Two relatives of a woman from the Northen Bohemian town of Děčín have also tested positive for the virus, the Ministry of Health reported in a press release according to denikn.cz.

If the new samples taken from the woman from Prague 6 do show themselves as positive, the total number of infected in the country will lie at eight.