More British nationals filing for Czech citizenship since Brexit vote

The number of British nationals filing requests for Czech citizenship has been steadily rising since the Brexit vote, Czech Television reported.

While in 2015 the Czech Interior Ministry registered five requests for Czech citizenship from British nationals, in 2016 it had 42 such requests.

The interest is mainly from British citizens with Czech roots and British citizens residing in the Czech Republic who fear that after Brexit they would lose the right to travel and work in the EU.

The number of requests from British nationals for long-term residence in the Czech Republic has also risen by a thousand as compared to 2015.