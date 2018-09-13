Morcheeba to play Metronome festival in Prague

Brian Kenety
13-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Prague music festival Metronome has announced that British band Morcheeba will be among the headliners at its fourth edition, in June 2019.

Previous international acts include veteran rockers such as Iggy Pop, John Cale and David Byrne, and acts such as The Chemical Brothers and Massive Attack.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 