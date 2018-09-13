Morcheeba to play Metronome festival in Prague

The Prague music festival Metronome has announced that British band Morcheeba will be among the headliners at its fourth edition, in June 2019.
Previous international acts include veteran rockers such as Iggy Pop, John Cale and David Byrne, and acts such as The Chemical Brothers and Massive Attack.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services