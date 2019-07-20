Moravia-Silesia reports 27 tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) cases

The Moravian-Silesian region reports that 27 people have contracted from tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) so far this year, with 8 cases discovered this week. None of the victims had been vaccinated.
The Czech Republic recorded 712 TBE cases last year, the most in the entire European Union. Only about one in four Czechs is vaccinated against the disease, which causes fever, headache, aching joints and muscles. It can develop into meningitis.
