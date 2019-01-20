Moravia-Silesia plagued by smog

Smog regulations are in place in some parts of the Moravian-Silesian region which is suffering from severe air pollution. This means that producers in the region have had to scale down production until there is a significant improvement.

The situation is reported to be worst in Ostrava, Karviná and parts of Frýdek-Místek where levels of dust particles are three times higher than limits allow.

Children, older people and people with chronic health problems have been advised to stay indoors. Air pollution has long been a serious problem in the region due to heavy industry, traffic and coal heating.