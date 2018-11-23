Moravia-Silesia plagued by smog

Air pollution in the Moravia-Silesia region has worsened, the Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute reported on Friday. At several monitoring stations in the region, including Třinec and Český Těšín, the amount of dust particles in the air has more than twice exceeded permitted levels.

Moravia and Silesia are one of Europe’s most polluted regions due to heavy industry located on both sides of the Czech-Polish border. Air pollution is a problem especially in the winter months, when the situation is aggravated by coal heating.