Moravia-Silesia affected by air-pollution

Air pollution in some parts of the Czech Republic, namely the Moravia-Silesia region, has worsened, the Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute said on Friday.

The amounts of air-borne dust particles exceed permitted levels at most monitoring stations in the region.

The Moravia-Silesia region is one of the most polluted in Europe due to heavy industry on both sides of the Czech-Polish border. Air pollution is a problem especially in the winter months, when the situation is aggravate by coal heating.