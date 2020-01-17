Moravia-Silesia affected by air-pollution

Air pollution in some parts of the Czech Republic, namely the Moravia-Silesia region, has worsened, the Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute said on Friday.
The amounts of air-borne dust particles exceed permitted levels at most monitoring stations in the region.
The Moravia-Silesia region is one of the most polluted in Europe due to heavy industry on both sides of the Czech-Polish border. Air pollution is a problem especially in the winter months, when the situation is aggravate by coal heating.
