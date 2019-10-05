Moody’s raises Czech rating for first time in 17 years

The international ratings agency Moody’s has raised the Czech Republic’s credit rating by one level to Aa3. This means that the risk of investing in the country is low and investments are safe. Moody’s said the move reflected governments aimed at boosting the economy and the fact budget indicators were improving. It also said the economy’s outlook had gone from positive to stable.

The last time the agency raised the Czech Republic’s rating was in 2002.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš described the move as a great success for the Czech economy.