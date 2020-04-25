Month of coronavirus lockdown saw 11 percent of Czechs lose their job, survey shows

Around 11 percent of Czechs have lost their jobs during the month following a government lockdown on much of the service and entertainment sectors put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A further 12 percent are no longer receiving their salaries on time. This according to an online survey conducted by research agency Behavio for the period between March 13, the day the government lockdown entered into effect, and April 14.

The survey also suggests that 34 percent of Czechs ran out of their savings during this period and close to a half of respondents said they only have enough money left for one month.

Fear of an economic crisis resulting from the pandemic was registered among 49 percent of respondents, while 43 percent, said they fear the disease itself. Meanwhile, 25 percent of respondents said that they do not believe they will be affected by any resulting economic crash.