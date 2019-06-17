Monoxylon III expedition returns to Czech Republic

The Czech-led experimental archaeological expedition Monoxylon III returned to the Czech Republic on Sunday. The team of architects from University of Hradec Králové covered 400 kilometres in the Aegean Sea in a replica of an 8,000-year-old vessel, chiselled out from a single trunk.

The aim of the expedition was to trace ancient sea routes and verify hypotheses about human migration in the Neolithic age. Members of the expedition will present their findings at a press conference at the Hradec Králové University on Monday.