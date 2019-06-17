Monoxylon III expedition returns to Czech Republic

The Czech-led experimental archaeological expedition Monoxylon III returned to the Czech Republic on Sunday. The team of architects from University of Hradec Králové covered 400 kilometres in the Aegean Sea in a replica of an 8,000-year-old vessel, chiselled out from a single trunk.
The aim of the expedition was to trace ancient sea routes and verify hypotheses about human migration in the Neolithic age. Members of the expedition will present their findings at a press conference at the Hradec Králové University on Monday.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
Lidice – the tragic fate of a village that became a powerful symbol
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history
Embattled Czech PM launches counter-offensive to win over public in Agrofert dispute