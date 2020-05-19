Monday sees most new cases of Covid-19 since April

One-hundred and 11 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the Czech Republic on Monday, the biggest one-day increase since April 21. It was the first time that 100 or more fresh cases were recorded on a single day in May.
No deaths with the coronavirus were registered in the Czech Republic on Monday. As of Tuesday at 2 pm the total number of fatalities had reached 301.
