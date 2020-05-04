Mobile app eRouska now available for iPhone users

The mobile app eRouska, which should facilitate and speed up the process of looking for people who are at risk of infection due to contact with an infected person, is now available for iPhone users, a spokesperson for the COVID19CZ initiative which developer the app told journalists.

Mobile users with operating systems Android were able to download it a fortnight ago. 160,000 people have installed it in their phones.

The app which is based on the Bluetooth technology saves anonymized data into the owner’s phone about mobile devices with the same application which were recently in its vicinity.

If the user gives permission, health officers will be able to pair individual identification numbers with phone numbers to contact potentially infected citizens. The mobile app is part of the smart quarantine project launched nationwide on May 1.