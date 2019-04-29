Ministry wants to fine food producers up to CZK 50 million for dual standards

The Czech Ministry of Agriculture wants to introduce fines of up to CZK 50 million for companies that distribute food products in this country that are of poorer quality than in other EU markets. The minister of agriculture, Miroslav Toman, said on Monday that products sold in the Czech Republic in similar wrappings had to have the same ingredients and attributes.

Mr. Toman said a new law imposing hefty fines for dual quality could be in place in 12 months. In the past tests have indicated that some products sold in the Czech Republic were inferior to those marketed in states such as Germany and Austria under the same brands.