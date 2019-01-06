Ministry wants sanctions for late supply of medicines

A lack of certain medicines is impacting patients and doctors in the Czech Republic, Czech Television reported. In response the Ministry of Health aims to introduce stiff financial penalties for pharmaceutical suppliers who make deliveries two or more days late.

However, the Pharmacy Chamber says such measures would be unnecessary. Its leaders argue that it would be sufficient to bar the export of specific drugs from the Czech Republic more frequently.

At present there is a shortage of the heart medicine Digoxin, though it is expected to appear in Czech pharmacies next week after the distributor decided to import it from Slovakia. Standard supplies will resume at the start of February.