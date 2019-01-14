Ministry takes advice from counter-intelligence chief on history curriculum review

Representatives of the Ministry of Education held talks on Monday with the director of the Czech counterintelligence service BIS, Michal Koudelka, on reviewing the way modern history is taught in the country’s schools.

In an annual report published last month, BIS said that the current Czech system of modern history teaching is modelled on a Soviet narrative, which may make some students more susceptible to Russian propaganda. A ministry official said the meeting with Mr. Koudelka had confirmed that in a period of hybrid threats it was more important than ever to devote due attention to ensuring balanced teaching of history.

The Minister of Education, ANO appointee Robert Plaga, said he would launch a debate on revising education plans, which set the parameters for content, later this month.