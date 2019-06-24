Ministry signs CZK 6 billion deal to buy 62 Czech made personnel carriers

The Czech Ministry of Defence has signed a contract to purchase 62 Titus armoured personnel carriers from the company Eldis Pardubice for over CZK 6 billion, a spokesperson said on Monday. The Czech Army should receive the vehicles in 2022 and 2023.
The chief of the General Staff, Aleš Opata, said the Titus would replace the army’s current outmoded equipment. Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar said the contract would contribute to the modernisation of the country’s ground forces and successfully concluded a project begun four years ago.
