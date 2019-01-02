Ministry sends documents relating to subsidies for Agrofert to Brussels

The Czech Ministry of Agriculture has sent documents to the European Commission pertaining to subsidies received by the Agrofert conglomerate. A ministry spokesperson told the Czech News Agency that European Commission auditors would visit Prague to investigate suspected conflict of interest involving Prime Minister Andrej Babiš later this month. The former owner placed Agrofert in trust funds; however, critics say they are under Mr. Babiš's control.

The European Parliament voted last month to suspend subsidies to Agrofert until the matter is cleared up.

Mr. Babiš is facing criminal charges in the Czech Republic of EU subsidy fraud over CZK 50 million received by a hotel and conference centre near Prague that previously belonged to Agrofert. He denies any wrongdoing.