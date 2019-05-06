Ministry: Salaries of Czech hospital doctors, nurses reach EU average

The salaries of doctors and nurses in Czech hospitals are now equal to the European Union average, the Ministry of Health said a press conference on Monday.

Over the past five years, doctors’ salaries rose by 32 percent on average while nurses’ salaries rose by 41 percent.

In 2018, doctors in hospitals earned the equivalent of 243 percent of the average Czech salary and nurses 121 percent.

According to the Institute of Health Information and Statistics, this year their average salaries will reach 84,000 crowns and 43,000 crowns, respectively.