Ministry readies legal action over major police cars tender

Ministry of the Interior is preparing to take legal action against the Czech Republic’s anti-trust authority after it overturned a tender process to purchase police cars for over CZK 2 billion, Czech Television reported. The Office for the Protection of Business Competition argued that the tender favoured Škoda Auto. Ministry officials say the ruling is discriminatory.

The Ministry of the Interior wishes to buy up to 4,000 vehicles that would replace police cars with over 260,000 kilometres on the clock.

South Moravian Region police chief Leoš Tržil told Czech Television that the overturning of the tender decision put police work in danger.