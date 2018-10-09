Ministry proposes aid plan for countries of migrant origin

The Czech Interior Ministry has proposed sending 50 million crowns in aid to Iraq, Mali, Nigeria and Chad as part of the country’s policy of helping countries of migrant origin.

The money is to be used to improve the countries’ infrastructure, build houses for migrants who wish to return home, clean water facilities and health care.

The projects are to be overseen by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the NGO Caritas Internationalis.

The government is to debate the proposal at its regular session on Wednesday.