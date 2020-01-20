Ministry preparing to introduce online medical appointment applications

The Ministry of Health is set to implement new measures to benefit patients, Czech Television reported on Monday. Officials plan to introduce electronic application forms for medical appointments and to release regular data on waiting times for examinations, the station said. The ministry is currently consulting the changes with doctors and insurance companies, who are charged with monitoring waiting times.

A special commission is due to discuss electronic application forms at the end of this month. Out-patient specialists are demanding assurances that moving the system online will not end patients’ freedom to choose a doctor.