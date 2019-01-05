Ministry of Regional Development may be renamed Ministry of Public Investment

The Czech government will later this month weigh up changing the title of the Ministry of Regional Development, Czech Television reported. Prime Minister Andrej Babis of ANO wants to have the government department – which was set up 22 years ago – renamed the Ministry of Public Investment, a move that would be accompanied by a rearrangement of the purviews of government offices, Czech Television said.

The minister of regional development, ANO nominee Klára Dostálová, is in favour of the change. However, other cabinet members have said they need time to consider the matter.