Ministry of Education against plan to cut benefits over children’s truancy

A proposal from the Czech minister of labour and social affairs, Jana Maláčová, to withhold benefits from parents of children who played truant has met with resistance from the Ministry of Education, the news site Novinky.cz reported. Officials at the government department said the plan would make conditions for teaching children worse and impact their motivation and futures.

Under Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs draft legislation, benefits for accommodation would not go to people whose children missed 100 hours or more of school for non-health reasons.