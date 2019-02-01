Ministry: No-deal Brexit would impact Czech GDP growth

The Czech Ministry of Finance says that if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without having reached a deal it would lead to poorer economic results in the Czech Republic. A no-deal Brexit would result in GDP growth of below 2.0 percent this year, between 0.6 and 0.8 percent less than would otherwise have been expected.

The data is contained in a new Ministry of Finance prognosis quoted by the newspaper E15. If the UK exits the EU with a deal the Czech economy should expand by 2.5 percent in 2019, ministry officials believe.