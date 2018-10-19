Ministry backs canal linking three major rivers

An ambitious project to build a canal linking the Danube, Odra and Labe (Elbe) rivers would make economic sense, according to a study produced by the Ministry of Transport. The construction of the canal would cost up to CZK 582 billion crowns, according to a press release issued by the ministry on Friday.

The project has long been advocated by President Miloš Zeman. However, environmentalists are opposed to it.