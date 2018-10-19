Ministry backs canal linking three major rivers

An ambitious project to build a canal linking the Danube, Odra and Labe (Elbe) rivers would make economic sense, according to a study produced by the Ministry of Transport. The construction of the canal would cost up to CZK 582 billion crowns, according to a press release issued by the ministry on Friday.
The project has long been advocated by President Miloš Zeman. However, environmentalists are opposed to it.
Ano wins elections in all regional capitals except Prague and Liberec
Czech counterintelligence helps uncover Hezbollah hacking scheme
Skripal suspects believed to have followed him in Czechia long before attempted poisoning
Aero Vodochody presents new L-39NG military aircraft
Political scientist Jiří Pehe: Babiš must be feeling he has hit his limits