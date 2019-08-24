Ministries negotiate increase in spending in 2020

Individual ministries negotiated an overall increase in expenditures of around 17.5 billion crowns in 2020 above the expenditures projected in the June draft budget, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova told journalists following a week of one-one-one meetings with cabinet minister.

Another 492 million is expected to be earmarked for digitization and IT projects.

Despite the increase in expenditures the budget deficit should not exceed 40 billion crowns.

According to the finance minister, higher spending will be made possible by the new macroeconomic forecast and savings in state debt payments.