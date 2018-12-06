Ministers to debate extremism report with purported reference to Okamura party

The State Security Council has taken note of a 2017 report on extremism in the Czech Republic in the original wording drafted by the Ministry of the Interior, the minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, said on Thursday. The study will now be debated by the government.

There have been media reports that discussion of the document was delayed after President Miloš Zeman’s office objected to its purported linking of extremism and Tomio Okamura’s anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy party.

In the past the annual report on extremism was discussed in May. However, Mr. Hamáček has denied that political intervention caused a delay this year.