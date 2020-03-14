Minister: Up to 1 million respirators missing in health sector, delivery to come next week

The Czech health sector is currently lacking up to 1 millon respirators, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said in an interview on Czech Radio's Radiožurnál station on Saturday. The government has ordered more and 1.7 million will be delivered next week, according to Mr Vojtěch, but he later added that the delivery could be even higher.

Some 50,000 respirators were sent to key hospitals and ambulance stations during the night from Friday to Saturday.