Minister Ťok incapable of selling achievements, says PM

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš says the minister of transport, Dan Ťok, has been unable to sell the results he has attained. Speaking in a Czech Television interview on Sunday, Mr. Babiš said that there had been unprecedented investment and motorway construction since he had been in government.

However, the prime minister conceded that his cabinet had not handled ongoing repair of the country’s biggest motorway, the D1, well.

Mr. Babiš had previously said that Mr. Ťok needed to get tough with subordinates in order to get results. He has not ruled out a cabinet reshuffle this year.