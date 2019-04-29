Minister to meet Chinese ambassador over restrictions on Czech arts organisations

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, is set to meet China’s ambassador to Prague in connection with reports that China is cancelling events involving Czech arts organisations that have the word Prague in their title.

The Czech minister of culture, Antonín Staněk, said after a meeting in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart that a tour involving the Prague Philharmonia could only go ahead if the ensemble expressed criticism of Prague’s mayor Zdeněk Hřib over statements he made that were not to Beijing’s liking.

Mr. Petříček said he would discuss the matter with Mr. Staněk but that if the reports were true it would be “unfortunate”.