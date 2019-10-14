Minister tells Turkish ambassador country should stop military operations in northern Syria

Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček summoned the Turkish ambassador for a meeting on Monday to reiterate the European Union’s priority of finding a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis in Syria and called on Turkey to halt its ongoing military operations in the region.
An official statement posted on the ministry’s website on Monday morning expressed particular concern over the violent death of the Kurdish politician Hevrin Khalaf on Saturday and those of many other civilians. The Czech Republic respects Turkey’s right to defend its border, but strongly opposes the massive military intervention, the statement goes on to say.
