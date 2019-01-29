Minister: State should cover 90 percent of cost of medical marijuana

The Czech minister of health, ANO-appointee Adam Vojtěch, says his ministry will propose legislation under which the state would pay for 90 percent of the cost of medical marijuana. The maximum amount covered under the scheme would be 30 grams a month. At present patients using medical marijuana are themselves responsible for the entire cost.

Last year an average of 67 patients a month were prescribed medical marijuana. Average usage was 6.3 grams a month. However, some patients complain that the permitted dosage is insufficient for their needs.