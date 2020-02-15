Minister says vignette sales system will cost third of original price

The minister of transport, Karel Havlíček, says a planned online sales system for motorway vignettes should now cost around CZK 128 million, far lower than the CZK 401 million price agreed in a previous tender process. Mr. Havlíček told the Deník N news site that the savings would mainly come in the sphere of security. His predecessor in the post, Vladimír Kremlík, was dismissed following the initial tender process.

Mr. Havlíček, who is also minister of industry and trade, said the new system may also draw on the results of a hackathon last month in which volunteer programmers created an alternative system.