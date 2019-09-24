Minister says postal service should be in profit within three years

Czech Post is not planning to shut any branches in villages, the minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, said on Tuesday after a meeting with the chairman of the Union of Towns and Municipalities, František Lukl. The postal system falls under the Ministry of the Interior.

Mr. Hamáček said in a statement that Czech Post should go into profit within in three years thanks to a planned restructuring.

Mr. Lukl said the majors of small urban centres had been disquieted by Prime Minster Andrej Babiš, who said Czech Post was dead and should be transformed into a private company. This gave rise to fears of branch closures.