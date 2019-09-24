Minister says postal service should be in profit within three years

Czech Post is not planning to shut any branches in villages, the minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, said on Tuesday after a meeting with the chairman of the Union of Towns and Municipalities, František Lukl. The postal system falls under the Ministry of the Interior.
Mr. Hamáček said in a statement that Czech Post should go into profit within in three years thanks to a planned restructuring.
Mr. Lukl said the majors of small urban centres had been disquieted by Prime Minster Andrej Babiš, who said Czech Post was dead and should be transformed into a private company. This gave rise to fears of branch closures.
Archaeologists find unique grave of Roman era warlord in Uherský Brod
Czech Ambassador to Ethiopia Pavel Mikeš: ‘If you wait long enough, an egg will walk on two legs’
New debate erupts over use of -ová suffix in Czech female surnames
Divided by Freedom – Large-scale Czech Radio survey finds six social classes in Czech society
Josef Becher – the man behind Czech Republic’s iconic liqueur