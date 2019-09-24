Minister says postal service should be in profit within three years

Ian Willoughby
24-09-2019
Czech Post is not planning to shut any branches in villages, the minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, said on Tuesday after a meeting with the chairman of the Union of Towns and Municipalities, František Lukl. The postal system falls under the Ministry of the Interior.

Mr. Hamáček said in a statement that Czech Post should go into profit within in three years thanks to a planned restructuring.

Mr. Lukl said the majors of small urban centres had been disquieted by Prime Minster Andrej Babiš, who said Czech Post was dead and should be transformed into a private company. This gave rise to fears of branch closures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
