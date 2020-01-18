Minister rejects PM’s call for scrapping of motorway vignette tender

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has called for the abrogation of a tender to operate a new online system of motorway vignette sales. Mr. Babiš said that the contract had been badly organised and put together. The CZK 400 million-plus contract awarded to Asseco Central Europe has been criticised as overpriced.

However, the minister of transport, Vladimír Kremlík of the PM’s ANO party, has refused to scrap the deal. He says he will discuss ways to achieve a better price with the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure.

Current paper motorway passes are set to be replaced by electronic vignettes tied to vehicle registration numbers from 2021.