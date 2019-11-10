Minister proposes considerable rise in benefits for poor

Impoverished Czechs receiving benefits referred to as the living minimum and the existential minimum could receive an additional 13 percent next year, the minister of labour and social affairs, Jana Maláčová, told Czech Television.
The Social Democrat minister has proposed such an increase in view of the fact both minimums have been at the same level for eight years while inflation has increased by 13 percent during that time.
Government leaders ANO say they are not against such an increase. However, they have made agreement conditional on a revision in other benefits.
